17 celebrities you probably will be surprised to find out were born in Lancashire You'll be familiar with all these famous names, but did you know they were born in Lancashire? Jim Royle born in Liverpool? My a***! But he's not the only Lancastrian in our list: 1. Ricky Tomlinson - Bispham, Blackpool Eric "Ricky" Tomlinson is an English actor, comedian, author and political activist. He is best known for his roles as Bobby Grant in Brookside and Jim Royle in The Royle Family 2. Andy Summers - Poulton le Fylde, Blackpool Andrew James Somers, known professionally as Andy Summers, is an English guitarist who was a member of the rock band the Police. 3. Ian McShane - Blackburn Ian David McShane is an English actor. He is known for his television performances, particularly the title role in the BBC series Lovejoy 4. John Simpson - Cleveleys, Blackpool John Cody Fidler-Simpson CBE is an English foreign correspondent and world affairs editor of BBC News