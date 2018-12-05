Ricky Tomlinson

17 celebrities you probably will be surprised to find out were born in Lancashire

You'll be familiar with all these famous names, but did you know they were born in Lancashire?

Jim Royle born in Liverpool? My a***! But he's not the only Lancastrian in our list:

Eric "Ricky" Tomlinson is an English actor, comedian, author and political activist. He is best known for his roles as Bobby Grant in Brookside and Jim Royle in The Royle Family

1. Ricky Tomlinson - Bispham, Blackpool

Andrew James Somers, known professionally as Andy Summers, is an English guitarist who was a member of the rock band the Police.

2. Andy Summers - Poulton le Fylde, Blackpool

Ian David McShane is an English actor. He is known for his television performances, particularly the title role in the BBC series Lovejoy

3. Ian McShane - Blackburn

John Cody Fidler-Simpson CBE is an English foreign correspondent and world affairs editor of BBC News

4. John Simpson - Cleveleys, Blackpool

Page 1 of 5