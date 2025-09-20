17 businesses in Lancashire handed new food hygiene ratings including Popeyes and Sagar Premier

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

17 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

17 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on August 13.

1. Agora, Queen's Square, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BN

Rated 4 on August 13. | Google

Rated 4 on August 13.

2. Rico's Restaurant, Tithebarn Street, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BX

Rated 4 on August 13. | Google

Rated 3 on August 20.

3. Longridge Town Football Club, Inglewhite Road, Longridge, Preston, PR3 2NA

Rated 3 on August 20. | Google

Rated 5 on September 10.

4. Empire Chinese Takeaway, Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 8AD

Rated 5 on September 10. | Google

Rated 3 on August 20.

5. Stop N Nibble, Plymouth Road, Blackpool, FY3 7JP

Rated 3 on August 20. | Contributed

Rated 5 on September 9.

6. Popeyes, Fishergate, Preston, PR1 3NN

Rated 5 on September 9. | Neil Cross

