Over four electrifying days, thousands of brilliantly attired fans - many sporting towering mohawks, tartan, leather and studs - flood in from across the UK and beyond to celebrate the enduring spirit of punk and alternative culture.

Across six or seven stages under the ornate arches of the Winter Gardens, the festival serves up over 300 acts covering punk, ska, goth, glam, spoken word and more. Festival-goers can soak up not just live music, but also a literary stage featuring interviews and poetry, a punk art gallery, bustling merchandise stalls and even themed events like Punk Rock Bingo.

Rebellion is known not just for its legendary line-ups but also for its community vibe, where old-school punks mix with younger generations discovering the scene for the first time. Whether you’re headbanging to classic punk bands or exploring new acts, there’s a raw energy and rebellious spirit that pulses through every corner of the festival.

For Blackpool, hosting Rebellion Festival each year is a reminder of the town’s rich cultural tapestry, drawing in music lovers and subculture enthusiasts from all over while pumping life and noise into the heart of the seaside resort.

Check out these 17 amazing pictures from Blackpool's Rebellion Punk Festival.

