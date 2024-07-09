17 amazing photos of Blackpool's Indian Cultural Festival on Comedy Carpet

The resort’s Indian Cultural Festival was held on the Comedy Carpet, in front of Blackpool Tower, on Sunday July 7.

It was attended by hundreds of people and included dance, yoga and henna sessions and there was also a chance to sample some delicious sweets.

The event, organised by the Fylde Coast Hindu Society, was supported by Blackpool Council.

Now it is proposed that the festival will become an annual event.

Chirag Khajuria, chairman of the Fylde Coast Hindu Society, said the event was designed for the community to come together, and he was delighted with the result.

Next year’s event is now being planned and it is hoped to make the 2025 edition of the festival even bigger.

Here are some lovely photos of Sunday’s get-together.

