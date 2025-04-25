17 amazing photos as talented Twinkletoes dancers put on stunning show at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

By Richard Hunt
Published 25th Apr 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 12:19 BST

More than 350 young Fylde coast dancers put on a stunning show on the opening night of their big show on the Opera House stage last night.

Held once every two years by Fleetwood’s Barbara Jacksons Theatre Art Centre, Twinkletoes is a dazzling celebration of music and dance, showcasing the extraordinary talent and dedication of the school’s students and teachers.

From toe-tapping musical favourites through emotional ballet and lyrical numbers to fist pumping contemporary hits, this show is the best yet.

From the seniors to the babies, all the age groups performed stunning routines, including numbers from shows such as Newsies, the Wizard of Oz, Wonker, Bridgerton and Barbie.

After the break there were more brilliant routines from the likes Cats., Avatar and the Little Mermaid.

The show began on Thursday and continues tonight (Friday) at 7pm nd on Saturday at 2pm (matinee) and 7pm.

Tickets are still available from the Winter Gardens Box Office.

Twinkletoes 2025 featuring 350 pupils of Fleetwood's Barbara opens tonight at the Winter Gardens Credit: Steve Lee / BJTAC

1. Twinkletoes 2025

Twinkletoes 2025 featuring 350 pupils of Fleetwood's Barbara opens tonight at the Winter Gardens Credit: Steve Lee / BJTAC | Steve Lee / BJTAC Photo: Steve Lee / BJTAC

Photo Sales
Clever Cats in Twinkletoes at the Winter Gardens Credit: Steve Lee / BJTAC

2. Twinkletoes 2025

Clever Cats in Twinkletoes at the Winter Gardens Credit: Steve Lee / BJTAC | Steve Lee / BJTAC Photo: Steve Lee / BJTAC

Photo Sales
Hollywood Wiz under the bright lights Credit: Steve Lee / BJTAC

3. Twinkletoes 2025

Hollywood Wiz under the bright lights Credit: Steve Lee / BJTAC | Steve Lee / BJTAC Photo: Steve Lee / BJTAC

Photo Sales
The delicious Wonka sequence Credit: Steve Lee / BJTAC

4. Twinkletoes 2025

The delicious Wonka sequence Credit: Steve Lee / BJTAC | Steve Lee / BJTAC Photo: Steve Lee / BJTAC

Photo Sales
Barbie girls at the Winter Gardens Credit: Steve Lee / BJTAC

5. Twinkletoes 2025

Barbie girls at the Winter Gardens Credit: Steve Lee / BJTAC | Steve Lee / BJTAC Photo: Steve Lee / BJTAC

Photo Sales
Newsies delivering a West End quality performance Credit: Steve Lee / BJTAC

6. Twinkletoes 2025

Newsies delivering a West End quality performance Credit: Steve Lee / BJTAC | Steve Lee / BJTAC Photo: Steve Lee / BJTAC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolWinter Gardens
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice