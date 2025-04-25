Held once every two years by Fleetwood’s Barbara Jacksons Theatre Art Centre, Twinkletoes is a dazzling celebration of music and dance, showcasing the extraordinary talent and dedication of the school’s students and teachers.

From toe-tapping musical favourites through emotional ballet and lyrical numbers to fist pumping contemporary hits, this show is the best yet.

From the seniors to the babies, all the age groups performed stunning routines, including numbers from shows such as Newsies, the Wizard of Oz, Wonker, Bridgerton and Barbie.

After the break there were more brilliant routines from the likes Cats., Avatar and the Little Mermaid.

The show began on Thursday and continues tonight (Friday) at 7pm nd on Saturday at 2pm (matinee) and 7pm.

Tickets are still available from the Winter Gardens Box Office.

