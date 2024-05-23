17 amazing images of the Fylde coast taken by Blackpool Gazette Camera Club members

By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd May 2024, 14:23 BST

The Fylde coast has some wonderful scenery.

The Fylde coast has some truly breathtaking views making it a great place for photographers.

Thanks to members of our Blackpool Gazette Camera Club, we can bring you a selection of our favourite landmarks.

Here are 17 beautiful images taken by our members:

*Click HERE if you would like to join the Blackpool Gazette Camera Club

Susan Dooney took this charming picture of a family of geese on Fairhaven lake.

1. A family of geese on Fairhaven lake

Susan Dooney took this charming picture of a family of geese on Fairhaven lake. Photo: Susan Dooney

Dave Hetherington took this great picture of a sunset in Blackpool.

2. Blackpool sunset

Dave Hetherington took this great picture of a sunset in Blackpool. Photo: Dave Hetherington Photography

Caesar and Eski enjoying the Northern Lights at Rossall.

3. Aurora at Rossall

Caesar and Eski enjoying the Northern Lights at Rossall. Photo: Keira Tracey

Ian White took this eerie picture of a boat sailing off into the mist in Lytham.

4. Boat in Lytham

Ian White took this eerie picture of a boat sailing off into the mist in Lytham. Photo: Ian White

SCM Photography took this cute picture in Lytham.

5. Cygnets and swans in Lytham

SCM Photography took this cute picture in Lytham. Photo: SCM Photography

Dave Hetherington took this beautiful picture of the sunset in St Annes.

6. St Annes

Dave Hetherington took this beautiful picture of the sunset in St Annes. Photo: Dave Hetherington Photography

