17 amazing images of the Fylde coast taken by Blackpool Gazette Camera Club members

The Fylde coast has some truly breathtaking views making it a great place for photographers.
Thanks to members of our Blackpool Gazette Camera Club, we can bring you a selection of our favourite landmarks.
Here are 17 beautiful images taken by our members:
*Click HERE if you would like to join the Blackpool Gazette Camera Club
1. A family of geese on Fairhaven lake
Susan Dooney took this charming picture of a family of geese on Fairhaven lake. Photo: Susan Dooney
2. Blackpool sunset
Dave Hetherington took this great picture of a sunset in Blackpool. Photo: Dave Hetherington Photography
3. Aurora at Rossall
Caesar and Eski enjoying the Northern Lights at Rossall. Photo: Keira Tracey
4. Boat in Lytham
Ian White took this eerie picture of a boat sailing off into the mist in Lytham. Photo: Ian White
5. Cygnets and swans in Lytham
SCM Photography took this cute picture in Lytham. Photo: SCM Photography
6. St Annes
Dave Hetherington took this beautiful picture of the sunset in St Annes. Photo: Dave Hetherington Photography
