16 free Heritage Open Days experiences in Lancashire you can't miss this September

5 . The Smithy, Mere Brow - “Peep in at the doorway”

The Gravel, Mere Brow, Preston, Lancashire, PR4 6JX | An opportunity to peek inside a traditional Smithy. After years of being used for various other businesses, the building is once again a traditional Smithy. Built in 1875, the Smithy at Mere Brow was an essential service, with the blacksmiths making and repairing all kinds of tools as well as working as farriers. | Pre-booking not required. | September 21 | Find out more at: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/submission-event/the-smithy-mere-brow-peep-in-at-the-doorway.html | Contributed