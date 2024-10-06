16 fantastic photos from Preston Comic Con 2024 featuring superheroes & monsters!

Published 6th Oct 2024, 15:02 GMT
Updated 6th Oct 2024, 15:37 GMT

The ever popular Preston Comic Con returned to the city yesterday.

Held at 52 Degrees on Fylde Road, Preston Comic Con was, as always, a celebration of everything comic, sci-fi, and fantasy.

In attendance were celebrity guests such as Jo Martin (Doctor Who), Richard Oldfield (Star Wars) and Brian Wheeler (Harry Potter and Star Wars), as well as lots of your favourite characters.

Take a look at 16 fabulous pictures from the event below:

1. Preston Comic Con 1

Take a look at xx photos from Preston Comic Con 2024

Even stormtroopers need a lunch break

2. Preston Comic Con 2

Even stormtroopers need a lunch break

An anime character

3. Preston Comic Con 3

An anime character

Captain America outside the venue

4. Preston Comic Con 4

Captain America outside the venue

Deadpool and his skeleton mate have a sit down

5. Preston Comic Con 5

Deadpool and his skeleton mate have a sit down

Four anime friends

6. Preston Comic Con 6

Four anime friends

