16 businesses in Lancashire given new food hygiene ratings - four receive one-star

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 19:41 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 19:46 BST

16 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

16 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on July 25.

1. Taste, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DA

Rated 4 on July 25. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on July 24.

2. The Courtyard Lytham, Queen Street, Lytham, FY8 5LQ

Rated 4 on July 24. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 1 on July 24.

3. Via Veneto, Clifton Walk Shopping Centre, Lytham, FY8 5ER

Rated 1 on July 24. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 1 on July 24.

4. That's Amore, Station Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 5DH

Rated 1 on July 24. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on July 16.

5. Edwin's Street Food, Queen's Square, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BW

Rated 3 on July 16. | Edwin's Street Food

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on July 17.

6. The Eating Plaice, Lord Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6LH

Rated 3 on July 17. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsLancashireFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.