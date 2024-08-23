16 businesses in Lancashire given new food hygiene ratings - four receive one-star

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
16 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:
1. Taste, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DA
Rated 4 on July 25. | Google
2. The Courtyard Lytham, Queen Street, Lytham, FY8 5LQ
Rated 4 on July 24. | Google
3. Via Veneto, Clifton Walk Shopping Centre, Lytham, FY8 5ER
Rated 1 on July 24. | Google
4. That's Amore, Station Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 5DH
Rated 1 on July 24. | Google
5. Edwin's Street Food, Queen's Square, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BW
Rated 3 on July 16. | Edwin's Street Food
6. The Eating Plaice, Lord Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6LH
Rated 3 on July 17. | Google
