16 businesses in Blackpool given new hygiene ratings - none were rated four or above

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 19:33 BST

16 businesses in Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

16 businesses in Blackpool were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 3 on March 31.

1. Hampton Road Social Club, Hampton Road, Blackpool, FY4 1JB

Rated 3 on March 31. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on March 31.

2. Stars Pizza Milano, Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0NG

Rated 3 on March 31. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on March 31.

3. The Eastern Spice, Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0NR

Rated 3 on March 31. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on March 21.

4. The Links Snack Bar at Fleetwood Golf Club, Princes Way, Fleetwood, FY7 8AF

Rated 3 on March 21. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 1 on March 4.

5. Jade Garden, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7DH

Rated 1 on March 4. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on March 26.

6. Star Gate Fish and Chips, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 1SN

Rated 3 on March 26. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFood Standards AgencyLancashireFood
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice