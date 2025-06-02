16 Blackpool primary schools ranked by latest reading, writing and maths scores

Find out how 16 Blackpool primary schools performed in the most recent Key Stage 2 results.

The latest official primary school performance data shows how each school scored in SATs assessments for reading, writing and maths, taken by Year 6 pupils in summer 2024.

Each school is given an average ‘scaled score’ out of 120 for reading and maths.

These scores reflect how well pupils performed in the standardised tests, with 100 being the expected national standard.

The Department for Education defines pupils as meeting the ‘expected standard’ if they score at least 100 in both reading and maths SATs and are assessed by their teacher as ‘working at the expected standard’ or better in writing.

Pupils are considered to be working at a ‘higher standard’ if they score 110 or above in both reading and maths, and are judged to be ‘working at greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We’ve reviewed the latest government data to see how 16 Blackpool primary academies ranked:

Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY3 8AF | In the summer of 2024, 52% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 53% locally, and 61% nationally | Google

Westminster Road, Blackpool, FY1 2QE | In the summer of 2024, 60% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 53% locally, and 61% nationally | Google

Newton Drive, Blackpool, FY3 8BT | In the summer of 2024, 65% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 53% locally, and 61% nationally | Google

Grasmere Road, Blackpool, FY1 5HP | In the summer of 2024, 57% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 53% locally, and 61% nationally | Google

Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TS | In the summer of 2024, 42% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 53% locally, and 61% nationally | Google

Seymour Road, Blackpool, FY1 6JH | In the summer of 2024, 29% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 53% locally, and 61% nationally | Google

