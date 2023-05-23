15-year-old girl who was reported missing three weeks ago has links to Lancashire

Bayan Almohammed (Credit: Merseyside Police)

Bayan Almohammed was reported missing from her home in Skelmersdale in the early hours of Tuesday morning (May 2).

The 15-year-old has since been seen in Birkenhead and the L1 area of Liverpool.

Bayan has long dark brown hair, dark brown eyes and is of slim build.

She was last seen wearing a burka, black jeans and a black jacket with white trainers.

Merseyside Police said Bayan has links to Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Wolverhampton and Birmingham, near the city centre.

