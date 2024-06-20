This 650 acre site is just a stones throw from the M65 and M6, as well as Bamber Bridge, Leyland, Chorley and Preston. It offers woodland, the River Lostock running through it, a lake, and plenty of benches and places for picnics. Dog-friendly, with a cafe and pay-and-display parking. Rates as 4.5/5 on Google Reviews.This 650 acre site is just a stones throw from the M65 and M6, as well as Bamber Bridge, Leyland, Chorley and Preston. It offers woodland, the River Lostock running through it, a lake, and plenty of benches and places for picnics. Dog-friendly, with a cafe and pay-and-display parking. Rates as 4.5/5 on Google Reviews.
15 top-rated picnic spots in Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn, Lancaster, Colne and Chorley according to Google

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 20th Jun 2024, 12:33 BST

This week is national picnic week (June 17-25).

Lancashire is blessed with some of the finest countyside and parks in the UK, and so why not enjoy them with food and drink as well?

We’ve rounded up a list of top-rated destinations across the region, according to Google Reviews, all rated above 4/5.

Take a look at the pages below for more information.

Lying just off the M6 and often overshadowed by neighbouring Garstang, Scorton is easily missed but well worth a visit for an excellent walk and pcinic. Starting in the centre of the village, walk up Snowhill Lane and across the bridge over the motorway. Continue over the brook and round to the right, before turning left at the road junction on to Higher Lane. At this point you will get views of Wyresdale Lake and Morecambe Bay. Cross the brook again and take the path to the left down to the farm buildings, after which a right and a left will take you to Scorton Picnic Site. Rates as 4.6/5 on Google Reviews

1. Scorton Picnic Site

Visit Astley Park in Chorley and there's plenty for a nice picnic. There's woodland, a lake and a restored Victorian walled garden attached to a 17th-century stately home as well as children's play equipment, cafes and toilets. This rates as 4.7/5 according to Google Reviews.

2. Astley Park, Chorley

Edisford Bridge has just been designated as a safe place for paddling and outdoor swimming, according to Defra. It's long been loved as a picnic spot, with it's beautiful scenery, proximity to Clitheroe and local pubs. Rates as 4.6/5 on Google Reviews.

3. Edisford Bridge being enjoyed in the sunshine.

Wyre Estuary Country Park rates as 4.6/5 on Google Reviews. It's popular for its riverfront park featuring a playground, walking trails, wildlife habitats and picnic areas. One person said: "Different paths some good others a little muddy, wellies or walking boots are a good idea. Lots of places to have a seat and watch the world go by or have lovely picnic."

4. Wyre Estuary Country Park

Two adjacent parks in Preston city centre, with great places for picnicing. There's the river banks, great lawned areas, the Japanese Gardens, benches near the fountain in Miller Park, on top of the famous egg-rolling hill, or perhaps in the shade of maginifent trees. If you don't fancy taking food, then there's a cafe in Avenham Park with toilets, and a children's play area nearby. Or you could nip up the hill and into Preston city centre to bring something back. Rates as 4.7/5 on Google Reviews.

5. Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston

Witton Country Park, Blackburn, rates as 4.4/5 on Google. It's not far from junction 3 of the M65, and features 480-acres in the west of Blackburn. Around half of the country park is mixed woodland and parkland, while the rest is either farmland or rough grassland with open access. There's also a Go Ape centre for activities before or after a picnic, should you want to give it a go.

6. Witton Country Park, Blackburn

