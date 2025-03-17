But doesn’t it annoy you when people from outside the area get the wrong end of the stick, or don’t appreciate the Red Rose county in all it’s glory?
Here we look at 15 things visitors to Lancashire regularly get wrong, and the background to it.
1. Thinking Lancashire is just industrial
Visitors to Lancashire might think the area's just industrial, based on our place at the start of the Industrial Revoluntion, mills, and factories. But they couldn't be more wrong. Just on the outskirts of Preston is the Forest of Bowland, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), we've also got Morecambe Bay to the west, the rural Ribble valley to the south, award-winning beaches, jaw-dropping Fells, country lanes aplenty, and rolling fields across the area. | NW Photo: NW
2. Underestimating local football rivalries
Don't underestimate the rivalries between our local football teams. Blackpool and Preston are big rivals, as are Blackburn and Burnley - with the police presence ramped up for derby matches.
Some players, such as Brad Potts, have played for both rival clubs, in Brad's case, he's been with Preston North End since 2019, having previously played for Blackpool. And some sections of the crowd still don't let him forget it. Photo: CameraSport - David Shipman
3. Thinking Preston's still a town
Many people still think Preston's a town. In actual fact, it was granted city status in 2002 as part of Queen Elizabeth's 50th Jubilee celebrations. | NW Photo: DAVID HURST
4. Thinking Blackburn is a city
In Britain, traditionally when a place has a cathedral it becomes a city. But not in the case of Blackburn, which remains a town. Blackburn Cathedral dates back to 1826, but didn't become a cathedral until 100 years later when the Diocese of Blackburn was created. Sadly, new rules had been drawn up in 1907 decreeing that cities should have a minimum population of 300,000, a “local metropolitan character", and was the centre of a wider area and had a good record of local government. | google Photo: google
5. Underestimating our cuisine
Lancashire might be known for it's traditional fayre of hot pot and black puddings, but actually, we're a recognised culinary hotspot. Some of the very best restaurants are in the Red Rose county - including 3 Michein starred Moor Hall, and Northcote in Langho, which was named third best in the world by Tripadvisor. | Google
6. Mispronouncing place names
Everywhere has place names visitors struggle with, and Lancashire is no different. Penwortham often has the stress put on the wrong part syllable (should be 'Pen-wu-thum'), Euxton (pronouned Ex-ton) has everyone confused, and let's not talk about Cuerden (cue-er-den). | Google