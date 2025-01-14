15 scenic dog-friendly walks to explore in Lancashire in 2025

From scenic coastlines to peaceful woodlands, these routes offer something for all types of adventurers.
Whether you prefer a short stroll or a more challenging hike, each walk provides plenty of space for dogs to roam safely.
Discover beautiful landscapes, panoramic views, and historic sites - ideal for making memories with your four-legged friend.
Take a look at our gallery below:
1. Anglezarke Reservoir
Anglezarke Reservoir is Rivington’s largest reservoir. You’ll see great views of the county and lots of beautiful nature – including a chance to spot some deer’s and birds of prey too. | David Dixon
2. Fleetwood Marsh Nature Reserve
Fleetwood Marsh Nature Reserve was created on the site of a former power station. The reserve has a number of walking trails, lagoons and an abundance of wildlife. | Carroll Pierce
3. Pendle Hill
At 557 metres high, Pendle Hill is an iconic landmark in the Forest of Bowland. The shortest trail is 4 miles and the longest is around 7.5 miles. | EJDPhotography
4. Stanley Park
The Grade II-listed park, which opened in 1926, stretches across 390 breath-taking acres. | Terry Robinson
5. Spring Wood, Clitheroe
Much lauded for its bluebell and wild garlic displays, there is an access for all route, one leading to the centre of the wood, suitable for buggies and trampers, and a steeper path, climbing to the summit via the arboretum. | Steve Houldsworth
6. Beacon Fell Country Park
One of the oldest country parks in the UK, Beacon Fell Country Park is a haven for nature lovers and those seeking good dog walks with incredible views. | Steve Daniels
