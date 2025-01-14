15 scenic dog-friendly walks to explore in Lancashire in 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 17:58 GMT

Explore the best of Lancashire with our guide to 15 dog-friendly walks, perfect for both you and your four-legged friend.

From scenic coastlines to peaceful woodlands, these routes offer something for all types of adventurers.

Whether you prefer a short stroll or a more challenging hike, each walk provides plenty of space for dogs to roam safely.

Discover beautiful landscapes, panoramic views, and historic sites - ideal for making memories with your four-legged friend.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Anglezarke Reservoir is Rivington’s largest reservoir. You’ll see great views of the county and lots of beautiful nature – including a chance to spot some deer’s and birds of prey too.

1. Anglezarke Reservoir

Anglezarke Reservoir is Rivington’s largest reservoir. You’ll see great views of the county and lots of beautiful nature – including a chance to spot some deer’s and birds of prey too. | David Dixon

Fleetwood Marsh Nature Reserve was created on the site of a former power station. The reserve has a number of walking trails, lagoons and an abundance of wildlife.

2. Fleetwood Marsh Nature Reserve

Fleetwood Marsh Nature Reserve was created on the site of a former power station. The reserve has a number of walking trails, lagoons and an abundance of wildlife. | Carroll Pierce

At 557 metres high, Pendle Hill is an iconic landmark in the Forest of Bowland. The shortest trail is 4 miles and the longest is around 7.5 miles.

3. Pendle Hill

At 557 metres high, Pendle Hill is an iconic landmark in the Forest of Bowland. The shortest trail is 4 miles and the longest is around 7.5 miles. | EJDPhotography

The Grade II-listed park, which opened in 1926, stretches across 390 breath-taking acres.

4. Stanley Park

The Grade II-listed park, which opened in 1926, stretches across 390 breath-taking acres. | Terry Robinson

Much lauded for its bluebell and wild garlic displays, there is an access for all route, one leading to the centre of the wood, suitable for buggies and trampers, and a steeper path, climbing to the summit via the arboretum.

5. Spring Wood, Clitheroe

Much lauded for its bluebell and wild garlic displays, there is an access for all route, one leading to the centre of the wood, suitable for buggies and trampers, and a steeper path, climbing to the summit via the arboretum. | Steve Houldsworth

One of the oldest country parks in the UK, Beacon Fell Country Park is a haven for nature lovers and those seeking good dog walks with incredible views.

6. Beacon Fell Country Park

One of the oldest country parks in the UK, Beacon Fell Country Park is a haven for nature lovers and those seeking good dog walks with incredible views. | Steve Daniels

