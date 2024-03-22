Have you ever wanted to run your own business?
If the answer is yes, then there's a wide selection of attractive opportunities right here in Lancashire.
From cafes to newsagents and hotels, there's even a couple of MOT testing stations that might tickle your fancy.
We've picked a selection of those available right now on Rightmove. Click on the pages below for more information.
1. Crazy Scots Bar, Rigby Road, Blackpool
This iconic Blackpool bar is on the market for £750,000. If you didn't want to run it as a bar, it's worth knowing that the premises previously has outline planning permission for 15 residential apartments and five ground floor retail shops. Photo: Google
2. Kelly's Newsagents, Ansdell
This well-established newsagent's business is offered for £750,000. It sells newspapers and specialist magazines, confectionary goods, cigarettes, as well as a a dedicated gift card area. The price includes living accomodation with three bedrooms. Photo: CoGoGo/Rightmove
3. Card and Party, 9 Westcliffe Drive, Blackpool
Thiscard and party supply business has been trading for more than 40 years. It is being offered for sale for £65,000 - reluctantly, due to ill health.
There is a six year lease running on the property, or a new lease is available to new owners at £9,000 rent per annum. Photo: Kays Peake Properties/Rightmove
4. Alternative House Care Home, 661 New South Promenade, Blackpool
This care home is offered for £575,000. It has 18 bedrooms and can accommodate a maximum of 20 residents. There are lounge, dining and bar areas for entertaining or relaxation for residents. Photo: Whozoo/Rightmove
5. Pelham Lodge, General Street, Blackpool
This 4* guesthouse offers 15 bedrooms and owners accommodation. It is offered with the freehold for £465,000, to include goodwill and fixtures and fittings. Sale due to retirement. Photo: Sidney Phillips Ltd/Rightmove
6. Pablo's, Fleetwood
This well-established cafe/coffee shop/restaurant is being offered with the freehold for £395,000. The business previously offered Bed and Breakfast, which could be reinstated. Photo: CoGoGo/Rightmove
