Are you a budding entrepreneur? Fancy a challenge and considering a new business venture?
We’ve rounded up 15 pubs, cafes, takeaways and restaurants on the Fylde coast which are up for sale right now.
Take a look at out gallery below:
1. Buckingham's Public House - £25,000
Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NL | A well-established licensed bar located in the town centre. The double fronted freehouse is licensed 11am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am to midnight on Friday and Saturday. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/established-bar-in-blackpool.aspx | Google
2. Dalvee - £15,000
Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5EH | A leasehold modern café bar in the town centre. The fully equipped premises would lend themselves to a variety of catering styles. May also suit a micropub subject to licence variation/planning. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/licensed-cafe-bar-restaurant-in-blackpool.aspx | UGC
3. The Trafalgar Restaurant - £325,000
North Albert Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6AR | This substantial corner property is situated in a prominent position in Fleetwood. The business has been successfully trading as a licensed restaurant since 1967. It is up for sale due to the owners retiring. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/licensed-restaurant-with-substantial-private-accommodation-in-fleetwood.aspx | Google
4. Yorkshire Fisheries - £924,950
Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ | Yorkshire Fisheries is being offered for sale for £924,950, which includes the property and business. The sale comes because owners Pavlos and Maria Menelaou have changing family circumstances. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/established-fish-and-chip-shop-in-blackpool.aspx | Google
5. Ocean King - £165,000
Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR | Located at the head of the Talbot Gateway, adjacent to the new Blackpool North tram stop with excellent passing foot traffic, this tenanted investment opportunity comes with a leasehold café with a 5am licence, three upper floors, and a basement. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/established-cafe-in-blackpool-1.aspx | Businesses For Sale
6. Café Continental - £49,950
Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AF | A Long-established café in the town centre. Blackpool town centre. An alcohol license provides scope for longer openings if required. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/established-town-centre-cafe-in-blackpool.aspx | Google
