15 pubs, cafes, takeaways and restaurants up for sale on the Fylde coast for budding entrepreneurs

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 16:44 GMT

Interested in taking over a business?

Are you a budding entrepreneur? Fancy a challenge and considering a new business venture?

We’ve rounded up 15 pubs, cafes, takeaways and restaurants on the Fylde coast which are up for sale right now.

Take a look at out gallery below:

Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NL | A well-established licensed bar located in the town centre. The double fronted freehouse is licensed 11am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am to midnight on Friday and Saturday. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/established-bar-in-blackpool.aspx

1. Buckingham's Public House - £25,000

Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5EH | A leasehold modern café bar in the town centre. The fully equipped premises would lend themselves to a variety of catering styles. May also suit a micropub subject to licence variation/planning. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/licensed-cafe-bar-restaurant-in-blackpool.aspx

2. Dalvee - £15,000

North Albert Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6AR | This substantial corner property is situated in a prominent position in Fleetwood. The business has been successfully trading as a licensed restaurant since 1967. It is up for sale due to the owners retiring. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/licensed-restaurant-with-substantial-private-accommodation-in-fleetwood.aspx

3. The Trafalgar Restaurant - £325,000

Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ | Yorkshire Fisheries is being offered for sale for £924,950, which includes the property and business. The sale comes because owners Pavlos and Maria Menelaou have changing family circumstances. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/established-fish-and-chip-shop-in-blackpool.aspx

4. Yorkshire Fisheries - £924,950

Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR | Located at the head of the Talbot Gateway, adjacent to the new Blackpool North tram stop with excellent passing foot traffic, this tenanted investment opportunity comes with a leasehold café with a 5am licence, three upper floors, and a basement. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/established-cafe-in-blackpool-1.aspx

5. Ocean King - £165,000

Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AF | A Long-established café in the town centre. Blackpool town centre. An alcohol license provides scope for longer openings if required. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/established-town-centre-cafe-in-blackpool.aspx

6. Café Continental - £49,950

