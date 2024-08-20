15 places in Lancashire where seagulls are most likely to steal your food

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 19:46 BST

If you're tucking into fish and chips in the county this summer, there's a good chance a seagull isn't far away.

You’ve just bought yourself a tasty treat when all of a sudden it’s gone in a flash of white and a gust of wind.

Unfortunately, your food has just been stolen by a brazen seagull.

It’s something that most of us in the county have experienced at least once, especially if you live in Blackpool.

We asked residents to share the worst places to get attacked by a seagull in their opinion.

This is what they said:

Kay Whittle said: "I was attacked by a seagull trying to pinch my ice cream on the promenade near the Tower."

1. Blackpool Tower

Kay Whittle said: "I was attacked by a seagull trying to pinch my ice cream on the promenade near the Tower." | Contributed

Diane Robertson said: "At Blackpool Zoo. Took a sandwich right out of my hand."

2. Blackpool Zoo

Diane Robertson said: "At Blackpool Zoo. Took a sandwich right out of my hand." | Google

Christopher Rawlinson said: "In Cleveleys. Within a short time of moving here I was attacked by a hungry seagull who relieved me of my sausage sandwich."

3. Cleveleys

Christopher Rawlinson said: "In Cleveleys. Within a short time of moving here I was attacked by a hungry seagull who relieved me of my sausage sandwich." | Google

Jill Delaney said Preston Flag Market.

4. Preston Flag Market

Jill Delaney said Preston Flag Market. | Google

Lee Pumford said: "Not far from Abingdon Barbecue as I tried to eat my sausage barn a few years back. A mistake I won't be making again this lifetime."

5. Abingdon Street

Lee Pumford said: "Not far from Abingdon Barbecue as I tried to eat my sausage barn a few years back. A mistake I won't be making again this lifetime." | Google

Sharon Fox said: "I had a 6inch tuna and cheese Subway stolen out of my hands at Affinity in Fleetwood by a seagull."

6. Affinity Lancashire Outlet Shopping

Sharon Fox said: "I had a 6inch tuna and cheese Subway stolen out of my hands at Affinity in Fleetwood by a seagull." | Google

Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolSeagullsFood

