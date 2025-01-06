More than 100 people braved the sleet and snow to pay tribute to three heroic Blackpool police officers who died in a sea rescue mission 42 year ago.

The poignant ceremony was held at the Gynn Square Memorial at Jubilee Gardens, North Shore, close to where the officers died.

PC Colin Morrison, 38, PC Angela Bradley, 24, and PC Gordon Connolly, 23, tragically lost their lives during the failed sea rescue on January 5 1983.

They were overwhelmed by bitterly cold waves, whipped up by strong gales, as they attempted to save Scottish holidaymaker Alistair Anthony 25, who had entered the sea to try and save his dog.

Sadly, Alistair also lost his life in the incident, which saw even Fleetwood RNLI struggling to reach the area, so rough were the conditions.

The service was organised by Blackpool NARPO (National Association of Retired Police Officers), as well as Lancashire Constabulary, Blackpool RNLI, the Friends of Jubilee Gardens and others.

The service, held each year, was attended by friends and family of those who died and saw wreaths being laid at the memorial.

The memorial, with a plaque bearing the names the officers who died, is located close to the prominent Blue Light Memorial, which honours emergency service staff that has died on duty.

