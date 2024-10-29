Anticipation is growing for the release of Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, an upcoming Netflix film featuring two of the nation’s most iconic characters, first brought to live by Penwortham local Nick.

As well as being responsible for the story, filmmaker and animator Nick is one of the film’s two directors - a role he also held in the four previous Wallace and Gromit films.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is due to air for the first time on BBC 1 on Christmas Day and then it will be released on Netflix worldwide on January 3.

You can find out more about the film here and take a look at 15 photos from the Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl world premiere below.

1 . New Wallace & Gromit premiere 1 Take a look at 15 scenes from the World Premiere of Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . New Wallace & Gromit premiere 2 English directors and creators Nick Park (L) and Merlin Crossingham (R) attend Netflix's Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl AFI Fest premiere on October 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. | Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix Photo Sales

3 . New Wallace & Gromit premiere 3 Nick holds up a Wallace figurine whilst Merlin (off frame) holds Gromit. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . New Wallace & Gromit premiere 4 Wallace and Gromit toys are displayed on the red carpet at the premiere. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . New Wallace & Gromit premiere 5 Nick taking part in a discussiona t the premiere | Getty Images for AFI Photo Sales

6 . New Wallace & Gromit premiere 6 The discussion about the film took place between (L-R) Peter Debrug, Nick Park, and Merlin Crossingham | Getty Images for Netflix Photo Sales