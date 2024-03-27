15 photos of Blackpool's Scream Theatre Schools' 2024 Oscars awards night

It was a big night for Scream Theatre Schools as they held their 21st Oscars ceremony.

By Richard Hunt
Published 27th Mar 2024, 14:24 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 14:27 GMT

The glittering event, staged at Thornton little Theatre, was a chance for talented young actors and actresses to receive recognition for their fine work over the past year.

There were also some familiar faces on the judges panel for the big night, held on Thursday March 21.

The panel comprised Hollyoaks stars Nick Pickard and Jon-Paul Bell as well as Susanne Boccaccio, former ITV Newsreader and director of a Royal Society award winning TV and video marketing company, Brilliant Trees Media Ltd.

Scream Oscars celebrates the outstanding talent for pupils of Scream Theatre Schools, which is based at Wareham Road, Blackpool.

It recognises the student’s incredible talents in script writing, creating, and performing.

Each performer wrote their own unique piece covering a variety of genres and subjects: Dramatic, Comedy, Loss, Holidays, Family and School.

This year’s event saw 45 performers wow the crowd with their unique performances and 14 of those performers walked away with a Prestigious Oscar.

Scream Oscars Judges [Left to right: Nick Pickard, Susanna Boccaccio, Jon-Paul Bell]

Winner Comedy Actress 10 and under [Left: Savannah Pope Right: Nick Pickard]

Winner Comedy Actress 11 and over [Left: Jon-Paul Bell Right: Molly Greenwood]

Winner Comedy Piece [Left: Amelie Hodkinson-Smith Middle: Jon-Paul Bell Right: Winnie Hurst]

Winner Dramatic Actor 11 and over [Left: Susanna Boccaccio Right: Dylan Norcliffe]

Winner Dramatic Actor 11 and over [Left: Susanna Boccaccio Right: Dylan Norcliffe]

