Published annually every July, the NHS GP Patient Survey helps patients make informed decisions about their healthcare by sharing the experiences and opinions of those registered at NHS practices across England.

This year’s results, released on Thursday, highlight both the best and worst-performing surgeries in the area.

The 2025 survey invited 2.72 million people aged 16 and over - registered with a GP in England - to take part between December 30, 2024, and April 1, 2025.

A total of 702,837 valid responses were received, resulting in an overall response rate of 25.8%.

It’s worth noting that the 2024 survey marked the beginning of a new data series, meaning results from 2024 onward are not directly comparable to previous years.

Patients were asked to rate their overall experience with their GP practice, as well as provide feedback on factors such as the helpfulness of reception staff and the ease of booking appointments.

Out of 31 GP practices on the Fylde coast, these 15 received the lowest overall satisfaction ratings:

1 . Poplar House Surgery Durham Avenue, Lytham St Annes, FY8 2EP | Of the 122 people who responded to the survey, 69% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Adelaide Street Surgery Elizabeth Street, Blackpool, FY1 3JG | Of the 119 people who responded to the survey, 70% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Marton Medical Practice Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES | Of the 93 people who responded to the survey, 70% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Holland House Surgery Lytham Primary Care Centre, Victoria Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5DZ | Of the 105 people who responded to the survey, 71% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Glenroyd Medical Centre Moor Park Health & Leisure Centre, Bristol Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 0JG | Of the 112 people who responded to the survey, 73% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google Photo Sales