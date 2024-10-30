15 of the most haunted places in and around Blackpool where you might spot a ghost this Halloween

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2024, 16:56 BST

Discover Blackpool's spookiest locations with our guide to the top 15 haunted places to visit.

Blackpool is a popular tourist attraction famous for its bright lights and arcades, but the resort is also said to be incredibly haunted.

Whether you believe it or not, lots of strange goings-on have been recorded over the years.

Here are 15 places on the Fylde coast that are said to be haunted. Are you brave enough to visit?

1. Carleton Cemetery & Crematorium | Stocks Lane, Blackpool, FY6 7QS

There are a number of very well known people who are buried in Carleton Cemetery including former Coronation Street actress Violet Carson, band player Reginald Dixon, comedian Jimmy Clitheroe and more, but the most famous residents of this final resting place are actually the ghosts. One of the most frequently reported apparitions is a female entity that is seen close to the cemetery gates. Some have suggested that she is the spirit of a widow who was beaten to death. | Google

2. The Blackpool Tower Ballroom | Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ

Dating back to 1894, The Blackpool Tower Ballroom is world-famous for its unique sprung dance floor and spectacular architecture. It is also said to be haunted by a woman who sits in the gallery. | Contributed

3. Pleasure Beach Resort | Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1EZ

Pleasure Beach Resort is one of the resort’s biggest attractions. Millions of visitors arrive every year to experience the park's rides, attractions and shows. But the park is also meant to be haunted. One of the most famous ghosts is that of a phantom that has been reported to haunt the Ghost Train. The ghost has been named Cloggy because it is said to be the spirit of a train operator who used to wear clogs. | Google

4. Marine Hall | The Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6HF

A figure has been seen walking through the walls of the Marine Hall. Stories say that the figure is Bill - a former caretaker who now walks around the site. | Google

5. Raikes Hall | Liverpool Road, Blackpool, FY1 4HE

Raikes Hall has served many purposes over the course of its history. It has formerly been a convent, a private dwelling and even a public house. It is also meant to be haunted by a nun who reportedly committed suicide over a century ago. | Google Photo: Google

6. Lytham Hall | Lytham Hall Park, FY8 4JX

Lytham Hall has a long rich history and many esteemed figures have walked its corridors and enjoyed its sumptuous facilities. But what trace of their spirits might they have left behind? Are you brave enough to go on one of the many ghost tours? | Jill Thomason

