3 . Pleasure Beach Resort | Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1EZ

Pleasure Beach Resort is one of the resort’s biggest attractions. Millions of visitors arrive every year to experience the park's rides, attractions and shows. But the park is also meant to be haunted. One of the most famous ghosts is that of a phantom that has been reported to haunt the Ghost Train. The ghost has been named Cloggy because it is said to be the spirit of a train operator who used to wear clogs. | Google