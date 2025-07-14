15 of the best-rated GP surgeries on the Fylde coast revealed by NHS GP Patient Survey 2025

Published 14th Jul 2025, 05:00 BST

The latest NHS GP Patient Survey has revealed the 15 best-rated GP surgeries on the Fylde coast based on feedback from local patients.

Published annually every July, the NHS GP Patient Survey helps patients make informed decisions about their healthcare by sharing the experiences and opinions of those registered at NHS practices across England.

This year’s results, released on Thursday, highlight both the best and worst-performing surgeries in the area.

The 2025 survey invited 2.72 million people aged 16 and over - registered with a GP in England - to take part between December 30, 2024, and April 1, 2025.

A total of 702,837 valid responses were received, resulting in an overall response rate of 25.8%.

It’s worth noting that the 2024 survey marked the beginning of a new data series, meaning results from 2024 onward are not directly comparable to previous years.

Patients were asked to rate their overall experience with their GP practice, as well as provide feedback on factors such as the helpfulness of reception staff and the ease of booking appointments.

Out of 31 GP practices on the Fylde coast, these 15 received the best overall satisfaction ratings:

Old Bank Medical Centre, Victoria Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5HH | Of the 113 people who responded to the survey, 93% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

1. Beechwood Surgery

St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2EF | Of the 125 people who responded to the survey, 92% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

2. Arnold Medical Centre

The Health Centre, Kelso Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3LF | Of the 101 people who responded to the survey, 90% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

3. Cleveleys Group Practice

Cleveleys Health Centre, Kelso Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3LF | Of the 109 people who responded to the survey, 89% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

4. The Crescent Surgery

Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 3AD | Of the 110 people who responded to the survey, 89% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

5. Waterloo Medical Centre

St Annes Health Centre, Durham Avenue, St Annes, FY8 2EP | Of the 107 people who responded to the survey, 88% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

6. Parcliffe Medical Centre

