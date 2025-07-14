Published annually every July, the NHS GP Patient Survey helps patients make informed decisions about their healthcare by sharing the experiences and opinions of those registered at NHS practices across England.

This year’s results, released on Thursday, highlight both the best and worst-performing surgeries in the area.

The 2025 survey invited 2.72 million people aged 16 and over - registered with a GP in England - to take part between December 30, 2024, and April 1, 2025.

A total of 702,837 valid responses were received, resulting in an overall response rate of 25.8%.

It’s worth noting that the 2024 survey marked the beginning of a new data series, meaning results from 2024 onward are not directly comparable to previous years.

Patients were asked to rate their overall experience with their GP practice, as well as provide feedback on factors such as the helpfulness of reception staff and the ease of booking appointments.

Out of 31 GP practices on the Fylde coast, these 15 received the best overall satisfaction ratings:

1 . Beechwood Surgery Old Bank Medical Centre, Victoria Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5HH | Of the 113 people who responded to the survey, 93% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Arnold Medical Centre St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2EF | Of the 125 people who responded to the survey, 92% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Cleveleys Group Practice The Health Centre, Kelso Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3LF | Of the 101 people who responded to the survey, 90% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google Photo Sales

4 . The Crescent Surgery Cleveleys Health Centre, Kelso Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3LF | Of the 109 people who responded to the survey, 89% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Waterloo Medical Centre Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 3AD | Of the 110 people who responded to the survey, 89% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google Photo Sales