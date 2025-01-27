Whether you're looking for a traditional experience or a contemporary twist on the classic, these places have something for everyone.
Afternoon tea is a beloved British tradition, offering the perfect excuse to indulge in a warm cuppa, freshly baked scones and delicious sandwiches, all while enjoying a relaxing catch-up with family and friends.
Take a look at our gallery below to find 15 spots in and around Blackpool that you need to try this year:
1. The Imperial Hotel
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 2HB | "Had a afternoon cream tea there and it was delicious." | Google
2. Mazzei Café
Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HU | "Gorgeous afternoon tea in a beautiful setting." | Contributed
3. Blackpool Tower
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ | "Beautiful place to sit and listen and watch dancers. The afternoon tea was lovely too." | Google
4. Slug & Lettuce
Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1PD | 4.3 out of 5 (1,101 Google reviews) | "Tasty sandwiches, cakes, dessert, scones, and our mocktails were very nice too." | Google
5. Marco's New York Italian
Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LL | 3.9 out of 5 (110 Google reviews) | "We’ve had many an afternoon tea, and I wanted to treat my wife to something a little different and something a little special. It was fantastic." | Contributed Photo: Contributed
6. Best Western Carlton Hotel
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 2EZ | 3.9 out of 5 (863 Google reviews) | Enjoy a delicious selection of fresh sandwiches, cream scones, decadent cakes and a choice of teas and coffee or Prosecco." | Google
