15 of the best places in and around Blackpool for an afternoon tea you need to try in 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 14:15 GMT

Discover some of the top-rated venues in and around Blackpool offering afternoon tea – the perfect spots to visit in 2025

Whether you're looking for a traditional experience or a contemporary twist on the classic, these places have something for everyone.

Afternoon tea is a beloved British tradition, offering the perfect excuse to indulge in a warm cuppa, freshly baked scones and delicious sandwiches, all while enjoying a relaxing catch-up with family and friends.

Take a look at our gallery below to find 15 spots in and around Blackpool that you need to try this year:

1. The Imperial Hotel

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 2HB | "Had a afternoon cream tea there and it was delicious." | Google

2. Mazzei Café

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HU | "Gorgeous afternoon tea in a beautiful setting." | Contributed

3. Blackpool Tower

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ | "Beautiful place to sit and listen and watch dancers. The afternoon tea was lovely too." | Google

4. Slug & Lettuce

Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1PD | 4.3 out of 5 (1,101 Google reviews) | "Tasty sandwiches, cakes, dessert, scones, and our mocktails were very nice too." | Google

5. Marco's New York Italian

Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LL | 3.9 out of 5 (110 Google reviews) | "We’ve had many an afternoon tea, and I wanted to treat my wife to something a little different and something a little special. It was fantastic." | Contributed Photo: Contributed

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 2EZ | 3.9 out of 5 (863 Google reviews) | Enjoy a delicious selection of fresh sandwiches, cream scones, decadent cakes and a choice of teas and coffee or Prosecco."

6. Best Western Carlton Hotel

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 2EZ | 3.9 out of 5 (863 Google reviews) | Enjoy a delicious selection of fresh sandwiches, cream scones, decadent cakes and a choice of teas and coffee or Prosecco." | Google

