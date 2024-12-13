15 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways on the Fylde coast as one named in Good Food Guide Top 100

Perfect for a weekend treat!

Indian cuisine is a favourite for many, but where can you find the best spots on the Fylde coast?

Whether you're craving a classic balti or a tangy dhansak, there's no denying the nation’s love for Indian food, whether dining in or ordering takeaway.

After hearing that A se Anar in Blackpool was recently named in the Good Food Guide top 100 list, we thought it was the perfect time to shine a light on other fantastic Indian eateries across the resort.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.9 out of 5 (151 Google reviews) | Named among the top 100 in the country by the British Indian Good Food Guide | "Delicious food - really felt like a home cooked meal rather than a curry house." | Gooogle

Anchorsholme Lane East, Cleveleys, FY5 3QH | 4.6 out of 5 (303 Google reviews) | "Brill food, great service, great people that work there." | Google

Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.6 out of 5 (403 Google reviews) | "Absolutely delicious food! All freshly made when you order and the quality was perfect." | Google

Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4TA | 4.5 out of 5 (658 Google reviews) | "Lovely food served by attentive staff. Made to feel welcome from start to finish." | Google

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF | 4.5 out of 5 (274 Google reviews) | "Brilliant food and atmosphere with a comprehensive menu and good prices." | Google

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.6 out of 5 (209 Google reviews) | "We were really impressed with the quality of the food, service and price." | Baby Kingfisher

