With so many great spots in Lancashire, it can be hard to choose where to go.

To help, we’ve rounded up 25 of the best-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways in the county.

From weekend feasts to quick meals, this guide will help you find your next favourite spot.

Check out our gallery below for inspiration:

1 . A se Anar Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.9 out of 5 (136 Google reviews) | Named among the top 100 in the country by the British Indian Good Food Guide | "Delicious food - really felt like a home cooked meal rather than a curry house." | Gooogle Photo Sales

2 . Meherin Anchorsholme Lane East, Cleveleys, FY5 3QH | 4.6 out of 5 (293 Google reviews) | "Brill food, great service, great people that work there." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Twisted Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.6 out of 5 (386 Google reviews) | "Absolutely delicious food! All freshly made when you order and the quality was perfect." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Namastey India Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4TA | 4.5 out of 5 (608 Google reviews) | "Lovely food served by attentive staff. Made to feel welcome from start to finish." | Google Photo Sales

5 . Blue Diamond Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF | 4.5 out of 5 (273 Google reviews) | "Brilliant food and atmosphere with a comprehensive menu and good prices." | Google Photo Sales

6 . Baby Kingfisher Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.6 out of 5 (208 Google reviews) | "We were really impressed with the quality of the food, service and price." | Baby Kingfisher Photo Sales