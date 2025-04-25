15 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways in and around Blackpool for the perfect weekend treat

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 15:47 BST

Indian cuisine is a go-to favourite for so many, and with a variety of fantastic options in Lancashire choosing the perfect spot can be a challenge.

To make it easier, we've rounded up 15 of the best-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways in the area.

Whether you're planning a leisurely weekend feast or looking for a quick, satisfying meal, this guide has you covered for your next favourite food stop.

Browse our gallery below for some tasty inspiration:

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.9 out of 5 (151 Google reviews) | Named among the top 100 in the country by the British Indian Good Food Guide | "Delicious food - really felt like a home cooked meal rather than a curry house." | Gooogle

Anchorsholme Lane East, Cleveleys, FY5 3QH | 4.6 out of 5 (303 Google reviews) | "Brill food, great service, great people that work there." | Google

Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.6 out of 5 (403 Google reviews) | "Absolutely delicious food! All freshly made when you order and the quality was perfect." | Google

Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4TA | 4.5 out of 5 (658 Google reviews) | "Lovely food served by attentive staff. Made to feel welcome from start to finish." | Google

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF | 4.5 out of 5 (274 Google reviews) | "Brilliant food and atmosphere with a comprehensive menu and good prices." | Google

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.6 out of 5 (209 Google reviews) | "We were really impressed with the quality of the food, service and price." | Baby Kingfisher

