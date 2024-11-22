15 of the best hairstylists, barbers and salons on the Fylde coast for a Christmas freshen up

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 15:07 GMT

Christmas is nearly upon up us so it’s time to start getting prepared!

We asked our readers to reveal their favourite hairdressers in Lancashire and the response was overwhelming.

In no particular order, here are 31 of their recommendations:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AN | 5 out of 5 (200 Google reviews) | "Andrew did my hair exactly as I wanted with lots of advice. My appointment was not rushed and there was a lovely friendly atmosphere."

1. Andrew Williams - Hair & Beauty Salon

St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AN | 5 out of 5 (200 Google reviews) | "Andrew did my hair exactly as I wanted with lots of advice. My appointment was not rushed and there was a lovely friendly atmosphere." | Google

Photo Sales
Station Road, Lytham, FY8 5DH | 4.9 out of 5 (86 Google reviews) | "A very good hair cut and a very good price."

2. Legends of Lytham Barber's

Station Road, Lytham, FY8 5DH | 4.9 out of 5 (86 Google reviews) | "A very good hair cut and a very good price." | Google

Photo Sales
Nutter Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1BG | 4.9 out of 5 (68 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, very skilled staff."

3. The Original Barber Shop

Nutter Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1BG | 4.9 out of 5 (68 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, very skilled staff." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DS | 4.9 out of 5 (34 Google reviews) | "Best place ever to get your hair done with the best prices."

4. Splitz Hair Salon

Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DS | 4.9 out of 5 (34 Google reviews) | "Best place ever to get your hair done with the best prices." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Harrowside, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1QH | 4.8 out of 5 (61 Google reviews) | "Lovely relaxed atmosphere, friendly staff, great service."

5. Luxe Hair Lounge

Harrowside, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1QH | 4.8 out of 5 (61 Google reviews) | "Lovely relaxed atmosphere, friendly staff, great service." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Clifton Walk Arcade, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5ER | 4.9 out of 5 (70 Google reviews) | "Know their stuff, fairly priced and great with customers."

6. Lucky 13 Barbershop

Clifton Walk Arcade, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5ER | 4.9 out of 5 (70 Google reviews) | "Know their stuff, fairly priced and great with customers." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FyldeLancashireChristmasBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice