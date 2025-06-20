Planning the perfect prom look for 2025? Or just ready to refresh your style?
We asked our readers across the Fylde coast to shout out their favourite hair experts – and they didn’t disappoint.
Here, in no particular order, are 15 of their go-to spots for a top-tier cut, colour, or full prom-ready makeover:
1. Andrew Williams - Hair & Beauty Salon
St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AN | 5 out of 5 (213 Google reviews) | "Andrew did my hair exactly as I wanted with lots of advice. My appointment was not rushed and there was a lovely friendly atmosphere." | Google
2. Legends of Lytham Barber's
Station Road, Lytham, FY8 5DH | 4.9 out of 5 (89 Google reviews) | "A very good hair cut and a very good price." | Google
3. The Original Barber Shop
Nutter Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1BG | 4.9 out of 5 (69 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, very skilled staff." | Google Photo: Google
4. Splitz Hair Salon
Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DS | 4.9 out of 5 (34 Google reviews) | "Best place ever to get your hair done with the best prices." | Google Photo: Google
5. Luxe Hair Lounge
Harrowside, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1QH | 4.8 out of 5 (70 Google reviews) | "Lovely relaxed atmosphere, friendly staff, great service." | Google Photo: Google
6. Lucky 13 Barbershop
Clifton Walk Arcade, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5ER | 4.9 out of 5 (77 Google reviews) | "Know their stuff, fairly priced and great with customers." | Google Photo: Google