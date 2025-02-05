15 of the best florists in Lancashire to treat your loved one this Valentine's Day

Whether it’s classic romantic roses or bespoke, hand-selected arrangements, these 15 florists provide everything you need to make this season of love unforgettable.
With expert florists and a wide range of styles, you're sure to find the perfect gift to express your feelings.
1. What The Flowers
Mowbray Drive, Blackpool, FY3 7UN | 5 out of 5 (17 Google reviews) | "I got these amazing flowers off my husband. They are so vibrant, unique and beautifully done." | What The Flowers
2. Greenhouse Flowers
Beech Drive, Fulwood, PR2 3NB | 4.7 out of 5 (54 Google reviews) | "Great place with friendly staff." | Google
3. Heather Lea Florists
Common Edge Road, Blackpool, FY4 5AX | 4.7 out of 5 (150 Google reviews) | "Always gone here for flowers and they've been amazing every time." | Google
4. Fusion Flowers
Longridge Road, Ribbleton, PR2 6RH | 4.8 out of 5 (46 Google reviews) | "Fantastic place, they always really go the extra mile." | Google
5. Forever Flowers
Norbreck Road, Blackpool, FY5 1RP | 4.9 out of 5 (27 Google reviews) | "Extremely talented lady. Beautiful work and very creative." | Google
6. Al'right Petal
Leyland, PR26 8NY | 5 out of 5 (2 Google reviews) | "Amanda is the most amazing florist! She has such an attention to detail and eye for design." | Al'right Petal