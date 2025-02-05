15 of the best florists in Lancashire to treat your loved one this Valentine's Day

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 11:53 BST

Looking for the perfect bouquet to make your loved one smile this Valentine’s Day? We’ve rounded up the best florists in Lancashire to help you.

Whether it’s classic romantic roses or bespoke, hand-selected arrangements, these 15 florists provide everything you need to make this season of love unforgettable.

With expert florists and a wide range of styles, you're sure to find the perfect gift to express your feelings.

1. What The Flowers

Mowbray Drive, Blackpool, FY3 7UN | 5 out of 5 (17 Google reviews) | "I got these amazing flowers off my husband. They are so vibrant, unique and beautifully done." | What The Flowers

2. Greenhouse Flowers

Beech Drive, Fulwood, PR2 3NB | 4.7 out of 5 (54 Google reviews) | "Great place with friendly staff." | Google

3. Heather Lea Florists

Common Edge Road, Blackpool, FY4 5AX | 4.7 out of 5 (150 Google reviews) | "Always gone here for flowers and they've been amazing every time." | Google

4. Fusion Flowers

Longridge Road, Ribbleton, PR2 6RH | 4.8 out of 5 (46 Google reviews) | "Fantastic place, they always really go the extra mile." | Google

5. Forever Flowers

Norbreck Road, Blackpool, FY5 1RP | 4.9 out of 5 (27 Google reviews) | "Extremely talented lady. Beautiful work and very creative." | Google

6. Al'right Petal

Leyland, PR26 8NY | 5 out of 5 (2 Google reviews) | "Amanda is the most amazing florist! She has such an attention to detail and eye for design." | Al'right Petal

News you can trust since 1873
