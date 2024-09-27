15 of the best dentists on the Fylde coast for a healthy smile based on Google reviews

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 16:55 BST

These are some of the best dentists on the Fylde coast based on Google reviews.

Whether it's the perfect smile you crave, relief from a toothache, a clean and whiten, or just a check-up, everybody needs a good dentist.

With that in mind, we found the highest-rated dentists in the area to help you find the best.

All have a rating of four or above on Google.

In no particular order, here are 15 of the best dentists on the Fylde coast:

Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5EW | 5 out of 5 (546 Google reviews) | "Couldn’t be happier with the service and treatment I received."

Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DR | 4.8 out of 5 (133 Google reviews) | "Brilliant service, amazing staff and wonderful dentist. Would highly recommend."

Newton Drive, Blackpool, FY3 8NX | 4.9 out of 5 (288 Google reviews) | "Very good treatment received and very thorough."

Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DW | 4.9 out of 5 (85 Google reviews) | "I could not fault any part of the service I received."

Leamington Road, Blackpool, FY1 4EZ | 4.7 out of 5 (111 Google reviews) | "Dentist very thorough with detailed explanation of treatment if needed."

Park Road, Blackpool, FY1 6QT | 4.7 out of 5 (66 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and lovely staff, from dentists to receptionists."

