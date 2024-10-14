Blackpool and the Fylde coast have some excellent local coffee houses.
As Britain's coffee drinkers have become more discerning in the last 20 years, so have the proprietors and baristas ready to serve them.
These are 15 of the best coffee shops on the Fylde coast, according to our readers:
1. The Coffee Pot
Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU | 4.5 out of 5 (349 Google reviews) | "Fab service and good food. Staff always nice." | Google
2. Number Five Café
Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.6 out of 5 (325 Google reviews) | "Food is always consistent and the staff are always lovey and helpful." | Google
3. larder.
Norbreck Road, Norbreck, FY5 1RP | 5 out of 5 (198 Google reviews) | "Excellent service. Beautifully presented. The food was delicious!" | larder.
4. Cafe Meow
Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU | 4.9 out of 5 (144 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff, calm atmosphere and loving cats in need of a forever home." | Contributed
5. Heritage Coffee Shop
Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DW | 4.8 out of 5 (317 Google reviews) | "Really good quality food, lovely staff and great prices." | Google
6. Thyme
Teanlowe Centre, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7DF | 4.2 out of 5 (364 Google reviews) | "Great menu, great staff, nice ambience, reasonable prices." | Thyme
