15 of the best cocktail bars in Blackpool for unique and delicious drinks

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 14:41 BST

Looking to enjoy an unforgettable cocktail in Blackpool?

This gallery highlights 15 of the best-rated cocktail bars in the resort, each offering something unique.

Whether you prefer a sophisticated setting, creative cocktails or an exciting atmosphere, these spots are sure to impress:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.9 out of 5 (68 Google reviews) | "The staff are proud of their work and can't do enough for the customers."

1. Saoko Cocktail Club

Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.9 out of 5 (68 Google reviews) | "The staff are proud of their work and can't do enough for the customers." | National World

Photo Sales
North Pier, Blackpool, FY1 1NE | 4.3 out of 5 (982 Google reviews) | "Great cocktails, great views and good staff."

2. Bloom Bar

North Pier, Blackpool, FY1 1NE | 4.3 out of 5 (982 Google reviews) | "Great cocktails, great views and good staff." | Gerald England

Photo Sales
Back Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HP | 4.7 out of 5 (471 Google reviews) | "Fab bar, food, cocktails, music and staff."

3. Dirty Blondes

Back Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HP | 4.7 out of 5 (471 Google reviews) | "Fab bar, food, cocktails, music and staff." | Google

Photo Sales
Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF | 4.7 out of 5 (57 Google reviews) | "Amazing cocktails, nice atmosphere."

4. Clementines

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF | 4.7 out of 5 (57 Google reviews) | "Amazing cocktails, nice atmosphere." | Google

Photo Sales
Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5EE | 4.8 out of 5 (12 Google reviews) | "They make amazing cocktails and cook up some scrumptious food."

5. Revoe Bar & Bistro

Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5EE | 4.8 out of 5 (12 Google reviews) | "They make amazing cocktails and cook up some scrumptious food." | Google

Photo Sales
North Promenade, The Strand, Blackpool, FY1 1RA | 4.4 out of 5 (289 Google reviews) | "Fab place, atmosphere and good choice of drinks."

6. Fubar's Rum Bar

North Promenade, The Strand, Blackpool, FY1 1RA | 4.4 out of 5 (289 Google reviews) | "Fab place, atmosphere and good choice of drinks." | Fubar's Rum Bar

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolCocktailsLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice