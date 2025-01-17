15 of the best cocktail bars in Blackpool for unique and delicious drinks

This gallery highlights 15 of the best-rated cocktail bars in the resort, each offering something unique.
Whether you prefer a sophisticated setting, creative cocktails or an exciting atmosphere, these spots are sure to impress:
1. Saoko Cocktail Club
Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.9 out of 5 (68 Google reviews) | "The staff are proud of their work and can't do enough for the customers." | National World
2. Bloom Bar
North Pier, Blackpool, FY1 1NE | 4.3 out of 5 (982 Google reviews) | "Great cocktails, great views and good staff." | Gerald England
3. Dirty Blondes
Back Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HP | 4.7 out of 5 (471 Google reviews) | "Fab bar, food, cocktails, music and staff." | Google
4. Clementines
Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF | 4.7 out of 5 (57 Google reviews) | "Amazing cocktails, nice atmosphere." | Google
5. Revoe Bar & Bistro
Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5EE | 4.8 out of 5 (12 Google reviews) | "They make amazing cocktails and cook up some scrumptious food." | Google
6. Fubar's Rum Bar
North Promenade, The Strand, Blackpool, FY1 1RA | 4.4 out of 5 (289 Google reviews) | "Fab place, atmosphere and good choice of drinks." | Fubar's Rum Bar
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.