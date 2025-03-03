Pancakes are a universal favourite - there’s nothing like a stack of fluffy, golden goodness topped with your choice of delicious toppings.
Whether you're a fan of classic maple syrup or want to explore more adventurous options, there's a perfect spot waiting for you in Lancashire this Shrove Tuesday.
If you'd rather leave the mixing bowl in the cupboard and treat yourself to a delectable pancake feast, we've rounded up 15 of the best places to enjoy pancakes in the county.
From sweet to savoury, here are the must-visit spots in Lancashire:
1. Wallings Ice Cream
Garstang Road, Cockerham, Lancaster, LA2 0HA | 4.7 out of 5 (1,056 Google reviews) | "Lovely staff! Ice cream and the pancakes were divine." | Google
2. Creams Café
Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4RU | 4.3 out of 5 (501 Google reviews) | "Fantastic crepes and waffles." | Creams Café
3. Billy Bob’s Myerscough
Garstang Road, Barton, PR3 5AD | 4.6 out of 5 (1,967 Google reviews) | "Pancakes were large and fluffy and no shortage of maple syrup." | Billy Bob’s
4. Frederick's Ice Cream
Bolton Road, Heath Charnock, Chorley, PR7 4AL | 4.7 out of 5 (3,058 Google reviews) | "Crepes, waffles, shakes, burgers, pizza, ice cream = heaven." | Google
5. Kaspa's
Fleet Street Preston, PR1 2UT | 3.9 out of 5 (1,296 Google reviews) | "Great fresh tasting waffles and crepes!" | Google
6. Boskins Cafe
The Boskins, Preston, PR4 6UP | 4.5 out of 5 (290 Google reviews) | "Excellent food, great service and lovely atmosphere." | Google
