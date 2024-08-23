Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Blackpool has been named as the UK’s most-searched UK holiday entertainment destination.

A team at OLBG made the announcement after creating a Holiday Entertainment Index for every UK seaside town, scoring the number of activities per location, cost of staying there, average weather patterns, and using data from Tripadvisor, Google, and Kayak.

We have put together a list of hotels you might want to consider, with a little help from our friends at Stay Blackpool. Prices correct summer 2024.

The price for one night is £44 | Google Street View

Cheapest

The Glendowie Hotel offers rooms from £33 per night - this hotel is located close to Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road stadium and a large car park for easy parking. Click here to book. The Ardern Hotel offers rooms from £40 per night - including WIFI, a bar and en-suite rooms. The hotel is located very close to the Winter Gardens and is highly-rated for cleanliness. Click here to book.

Astor Hotel - from £36 per night and located on Blackpool’s North shore - this hotel offers free WIFI and en-suite rooms for guests and is within walking distance of Blackpool’s many attractions. Click here to book.

The Elmora Hotel offes rooms from £44 per night. This hotel has been particularly well-reviewed by families who were impressed with its range of family rooms. Click here to book.

From £46 per night you can stay at the two-star Hayward Hotel. Guests enjoyed the bar and sun terrace here. Click here to book.

The Hornby Villa on Hornby Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 47 Google reviews

Mid range

The Bianca Hotel, located in Blackpool town centre, is in an ideal location and less than 20 minute walk from the Winter Gardens, Blackpool Tower and Illuminations. The price for two adults for two nights is £126. Click here to book.

The Golden Sands hotel has been recently refurbished and every room has its own en-suite. The price for two adults for one night at is £70. Click here to book.

The Hornby Villa Hotel is a good place for a relaxing break and a five minute walk from the Sea-Life centre, Winter Gardens and the Blackpool Tower. It is available for couples and families only. The price for two adults for one night is £66. Click here to book.

Js Mayfair Hotel is in an amazing Victorian building only 0.5 miles from the famous Blackpool Tower and all rooms have an en-suite too. The price for two adults for two nights is £120. Click here to book.

The Langroyd Hotel is a Visit England 3 stat accredited property and serves an award-winning English breakfast. The price for two adults for two nights is £117. Click here to book.

Clifton Drive, Blackpool, FY4 1PL | 4.5 out of 5 (1,625 Google reviews) | "The breakfast buffet and restaurant food were top class." | Google

Luxury

St Luke’s Hotel is located only a short distance from Blackpool’s most iconic landmarks and attractions, including Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Blackpool Beach. Guests at the Number one St Luke’s hotel can enjoy the gardens hot tubs and full English breakfasts every morning or arrange to have a champagne hamper delivered. The price for two adults for one night at the Number one St Luke’s Hotel is £140. Click here to book.

Number One, South Shore offers great views across the beach and sea in Blackpool. Guests can also enjoy a seasonal restaurant and bar where you can relax. All the bedroom have a power showers and 42 inch TV. The price for two adults for one night at the Number one hotel is £129 a night. Click here to book.

The Boulevard hotel is located at the Blackpool Pleasure beach resort which offers a selection of suite rooms for guests to choose from, including the executive, deluxe executive and park view suite among others. The hotel also features 140 seat restaurant and can enjoy meals with locally sourced ingredients. The hotel also has the luxury Ocean club bar on the Blackpool sea front and the price for two adults for one night is £175. Click here to book.

The Hampton by Hilton Hotel is located close to the Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool Tower, Madame Tussauds and Central Pier. Offering guests a wide selection of rooms. Including the Queen room. The price of a night for two adults this summer is £145. Click here to book.

The Big Blue Hotel is located in South Shore in Blackpool, it features a gym for hotel guests. Guests will also have access to the Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort. The price for two adults for one night is £125 per night. Click here to book.