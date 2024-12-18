There's nothing quite like discovering the perfect place for your morning croissant or a freshly baked loaf of bread.

With Christmas just around the corner, now’s the ideal time to indulge in a delicious treat.

We asked our readers to share their top bakery recommendations across the Fylde coast.

Listed in no particular order, here are 15 of their favourite spots:

The #LoveYour campaign celebrates the amazing people, places and quirks which make Lancashire so great.

1 . Phil's Bakery Market Square, Lytham, FY8 5LW | 4.8 out of 5 (89 Google reviews) | "Great choice of breads, pies, panini, cakes, freshly made sandwiches." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Three Little Piggies Aldon Road, Poulton Industrial Estate, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 8JL | 4.9 out of 5 (22 Google reviews) | "The best chocolate brownies I’ve had and lovely service from the staff!" | Three Little Piggies Photo: Three Little Piggies Photo Sales

3 . Family Bakery Victoria Road West, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 1AG | 4.5 out of 5 (143 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff, tasty food, good prices." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Mel Kelly Cakes and Bakes Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3PZ | 4.8 out of 5 (21 Google reviews) | "A fabulous experience from start to finish." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Lainés Bakery Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3QH | 4.7 out of 5 (134 Google reviews) | "The best bakery in town. Top quality food and always busy." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . The Cottage Bakery Ansdell Road, Blackpool, FY1 5LZ | 3.9 out of 5 (83 Google reviews) | "Terrific value for money, tasty food (the quiche and chips are both delish)." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales