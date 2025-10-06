placeholder image

15 of Blackpool and the Fylde Coast's best curry houses for National Curry Week

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 11:45 BST

Indian cuisine is always a crowd-pleaser and what better time to celebrate the cuisine than during National Curry Week.

With so many great spots in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast, it can be hard to choose where to go. To help, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways in the area.

From weekend feasts to quick meals, this guide will help you find your next favourite spot. Check out our gallery below for inspiration...

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.9 out of 5 (151 Google reviews) | Named among the top 100 in the country by the British Indian Good Food Guide | "Delicious food - really felt like a home cooked meal rather than a curry house."

1. A se Anar

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.9 out of 5 (151 Google reviews) | Named among the top 100 in the country by the British Indian Good Food Guide | "Delicious food - really felt like a home cooked meal rather than a curry house." | Gooogle

Photo Sales
Anchorsholme Lane East, Cleveleys, FY5 3QH | 4.6 out of 5 (303 Google reviews) | "Brill food, great service, great people that work there."

2. Meherin

Anchorsholme Lane East, Cleveleys, FY5 3QH | 4.6 out of 5 (303 Google reviews) | "Brill food, great service, great people that work there." | Google

Photo Sales
Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.6 out of 5 (403 Google reviews) | "Absolutely delicious food! All freshly made when you order and the quality was perfect."

3. Twisted

Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.6 out of 5 (403 Google reviews) | "Absolutely delicious food! All freshly made when you order and the quality was perfect." | Google

Photo Sales
Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4TA | 4.5 out of 5 (658 Google reviews) | "Lovely food served by attentive staff. Made to feel welcome from start to finish."

4. Namastey India

Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4TA | 4.5 out of 5 (658 Google reviews) | "Lovely food served by attentive staff. Made to feel welcome from start to finish." | Google

Photo Sales
Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF | 4.5 out of 5 (274 Google reviews) | "Brilliant food and atmosphere with a comprehensive menu and good prices."

5. Blue Diamond

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF | 4.5 out of 5 (274 Google reviews) | "Brilliant food and atmosphere with a comprehensive menu and good prices." | Google

Photo Sales
Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.6 out of 5 (209 Google reviews) | "We were really impressed with the quality of the food, service and price."

6. Baby Kingfisher

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.6 out of 5 (209 Google reviews) | "We were really impressed with the quality of the food, service and price." | Baby Kingfisher

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolRestaurantsLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice