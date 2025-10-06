15 of Blackpool and the Fylde Coast's best curry houses for National Curry Week

With so many great spots in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast, it can be hard to choose where to go. To help, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways in the area.
From weekend feasts to quick meals, this guide will help you find your next favourite spot. Check out our gallery below for inspiration...
1. A se Anar
Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.9 out of 5 (151 Google reviews) | Named among the top 100 in the country by the British Indian Good Food Guide | "Delicious food - really felt like a home cooked meal rather than a curry house." | Gooogle
2. Meherin
Anchorsholme Lane East, Cleveleys, FY5 3QH | 4.6 out of 5 (303 Google reviews) | "Brill food, great service, great people that work there." | Google
3. Twisted
Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.6 out of 5 (403 Google reviews) | "Absolutely delicious food! All freshly made when you order and the quality was perfect." | Google
4. Namastey India
Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4TA | 4.5 out of 5 (658 Google reviews) | "Lovely food served by attentive staff. Made to feel welcome from start to finish." | Google
5. Blue Diamond
Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF | 4.5 out of 5 (274 Google reviews) | "Brilliant food and atmosphere with a comprehensive menu and good prices." | Google
6. Baby Kingfisher
Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.6 out of 5 (209 Google reviews) | "We were really impressed with the quality of the food, service and price." | Baby Kingfisher