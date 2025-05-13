It’s Margarita May at Marvin's but we also throwback to a Randy Ron theme night which had The Residence packed back in 2009. Were you there? Poulton Gala kicks off on June 7 and Marvin’s will be hosting cake decorating and creative pot painting workshops. In the meantime, every night is party night and expect some fabulous cocktails from the bar... you might be pictured in these photos.