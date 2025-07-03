15 Lancashire restaurants, cafes & takeaways with new food hygiene ratings

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 23 Lancashire businesses (all the below ratings were published between July 1 and July 2):

1 . Food Hygiene Ratings July 1/2 Take a look at 13 Lancashire businesses with new food hygiene ratings | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Costa Coffee at Platform 4 in Lancaster Railway Station, Westbourne Road, Lancaster Rated 4 star on May 27 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Palma Cafe at 16-20 Central Drive, Blackpool Rated 3 stars on June 2. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Golden Wok at 15 Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool Rated 4 stars on June 3. | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Lancashire Jackets at 9 Cedar Square, Blackpool Rated 4 stars on June 3. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales