Tonights protests across Lancashire including those in Preston and Blackpool have passed largely without trouble.

More than 100 people turned out in Blackpool with crowds of more than 200 in Preston.

Lancashire Police were out in force to keep the streets safe.

Here are 15 illuminationg images of the protests seen this evening.

A group of police horses marched up and down Church Street.

There were many police vans on hand during the rally.

Police were well prepared for any possible violence if it were to happen.

