15 hotels and B&Bs for sale or lease across Blackpool and the Fylde coast for a new start by the sea

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 18:39 BST

Dreaming of running your own hotel or guest house by the sea? Now might be the perfect time to make the leap.

Blackpool and the Fylde coast currently have a number of hotels and B&Bs on the market - ideal if you're ready to become your own boss or take on a new business challenge.

From large seafront properties to cosy family-run guest houses, there’s something to suit every budget and ambition.

We’ve rounded up 15 hotels and B&Bs currently listed for sale or lease in the area.

Take a look through our gallery below:

Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9JN | This substantial four-storey mid terraced property overlooks the Irish Sea. The property is in immaculate order throughout, decorated and furnished to a high standard.

1. Sea-Cote Holiday Apartments - £260,000

Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9JN | This substantial four-storey mid terraced property overlooks the Irish Sea. The property is in immaculate order throughout, decorated and furnished to a high standard. | Google

St Chad's Road, Blackpool, FY1 6BP | This substantial three-storey mid-terraced property is situated in the busy and popular trading location of St Chads Road in South Shore. The hotel is immaculate throughout being maintained to an extremely high standard.

2. By The Seaside - £200,000

St Chad's Road, Blackpool, FY1 6BP | This substantial three-storey mid-terraced property is situated in the busy and popular trading location of St Chads Road in South Shore. The hotel is immaculate throughout being maintained to an extremely high standard. | Google

Read's Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 4DD | This substantial three-storey mid-terrace property is situated close to Blackpool’s town centre, Winter Gardens, entertainments and amenities.

3. Angels Guest House - £150,000

Read's Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 4DD | This substantial three-storey mid-terrace property is situated close to Blackpool’s town centre, Winter Gardens, entertainments and amenities. | Google

Palatine Road, Blackpool, FY1 4BY | This ten-bedroom hotel is for lease. The hotel is in good order throughout.

4. TSD Guest House - £16,000

Palatine Road, Blackpool, FY1 4BY | This ten-bedroom hotel is for lease. The hotel is in good order throughout. | Google

St Chad's Road, Blackpool, FY1 6BP | This seven-bedroom guest house is situated in the busy all year-round trading location of St Chads Road.

5. Blackpool Lodge - £125,000

St Chad's Road, Blackpool, FY1 6BP | This seven-bedroom guest house is situated in the busy all year-round trading location of St Chads Road. | Google

Hornby Road, Blackpool, FY1 4QJ | This substantial three-storey property is situated in a central position close to the town centre.

6. Sky City Hotel - £200,000

Hornby Road, Blackpool, FY1 4QJ | This substantial three-storey property is situated in a central position close to the town centre. | Google

