Blackpool and the Fylde coast currently have a number of hotels and B&Bs on the market - ideal if you're ready to become your own boss or take on a new business challenge.
From large seafront properties to cosy family-run guest houses, there’s something to suit every budget and ambition.
We’ve rounded up 15 hotels and B&Bs currently listed for sale or lease in the area.
Take a look through our gallery below:
1. Sea-Cote Holiday Apartments - £260,000
Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9JN | This substantial four-storey mid terraced property overlooks the Irish Sea. The property is in immaculate order throughout, decorated and furnished to a high standard. | Google
2. By The Seaside - £200,000
St Chad's Road, Blackpool, FY1 6BP | This substantial three-storey mid-terraced property is situated in the busy and popular trading location of St Chads Road in South Shore. The hotel is immaculate throughout being maintained to an extremely high standard. | Google
3. Angels Guest House - £150,000
Read's Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 4DD | This substantial three-storey mid-terrace property is situated close to Blackpool’s town centre, Winter Gardens, entertainments and amenities. | Google
4. TSD Guest House - £16,000
Palatine Road, Blackpool, FY1 4BY | This ten-bedroom hotel is for lease. The hotel is in good order throughout. | Google
5. Blackpool Lodge - £125,000
St Chad's Road, Blackpool, FY1 6BP | This seven-bedroom guest house is situated in the busy all year-round trading location of St Chads Road. | Google
6. Sky City Hotel - £200,000
Hornby Road, Blackpool, FY1 4QJ | This substantial three-storey property is situated in a central position close to the town centre. | Google
