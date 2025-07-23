Blackpool and the Fylde coast currently have a number of hotels and B&Bs on the market - ideal if you're ready to become your own boss or take on a new business challenge.

From large seafront properties to cosy family-run guest houses, there’s something to suit every budget and ambition.

We’ve rounded up 15 hotels and B&Bs currently listed for sale or lease in the area.

Take a look through our gallery below:

1 . Sea-Cote Holiday Apartments - £260,000 Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9JN | This substantial four-storey mid terraced property overlooks the Irish Sea. The property is in immaculate order throughout, decorated and furnished to a high standard. | Google Photo Sales

2 . By The Seaside - £200,000 St Chad's Road, Blackpool, FY1 6BP | This substantial three-storey mid-terraced property is situated in the busy and popular trading location of St Chads Road in South Shore. The hotel is immaculate throughout being maintained to an extremely high standard. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Angels Guest House - £150,000 Read's Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 4DD | This substantial three-storey mid-terrace property is situated close to Blackpool’s town centre, Winter Gardens, entertainments and amenities. | Google Photo Sales

4 . TSD Guest House - £16,000 Palatine Road, Blackpool, FY1 4BY | This ten-bedroom hotel is for lease. The hotel is in good order throughout. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool Lodge - £125,000 St Chad's Road, Blackpool, FY1 6BP | This seven-bedroom guest house is situated in the busy all year-round trading location of St Chads Road. | Google Photo Sales

6 . Sky City Hotel - £200,000 Hornby Road, Blackpool, FY1 4QJ | This substantial three-storey property is situated in a central position close to the town centre. | Google Photo Sales