15 hairstylists, barbers and salons in and around Blackpool you need to try in 2025
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
From classic cuts to cutting-edge styles, here are 15 hairstylists, barbers and salons in and around Blackpool you need to try this year.
Thinking about a fresh look in 2025?
We reached out to our readers to find out which hair experts on the Fylde coast they love, and the response was incredible.
In no particular order, here are 15 of their recommendations:
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.