15 fabulous photos of the StayBlackpool trade show 2025

StayBlackpool, the trade association for the holiday accommodation sector in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, organises the event each year.

This year’s show was held at the Norcalympia Conference and Exhibition Suite in the Norbrek Castle Hotel on Thursday, and provided a golden opportunity for the hospitality trade to see what is on offer within the industry.

There were plenty of exhibitors showcasing new products and innovative ideas including interiors, food, drink, equipment, technology, property advice, insurance, booking platforms and many many others.

Ian White, of StayBlackpool said: “The whole team at StayBlackpool are delighted to have been able to deliver an enormously positive Trade Show this year.

“The Norbreck Castle have provided an exceptional level of support, backing and delivering the second StayBlackpool Event at the venue. Interestingly we have been supported by some of the large branded hotels, clearly showing the event has come of age.

“A number of stand holders have also gone above and beyond, from CoastalRadio DAB, the printing team at PNG digital the last minute booking by CCabs with their gazebo, Discover Fylde Coast with their amazing touring exhibition bus. Lauren Mason at Lloyds BMW who sacrificed her car for a few days, are just a few highlights.

“Any one name I have missed please forgive mem as everyone was brilliant. The buzz around the event was delightful. “

