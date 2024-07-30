15 fabulous photos of the inaugural Lowther Pavilion's Folk, Roots & Maritime Festival in Lytham
Folk music provides a journey into the rich art of storytelling and through these stories we identify who we are and our place in society.
And it was through Lowther’s Folk Club, held on a bi-monthy basis since 2023, that this new festival took root.
The Folk Club has seen artists perform a range of folk music including Jack Rutter, Emily Portman, Malin Lewis, The Brothers Gillespie, Iona Lane and Katie Spencer to name a few.
Lowther’s Folk, Roots & Maritime Festival was staged in the theatre’s beautiful gardens on Saturday and Sunday.
It included exciting performances from the likes of renowned folk artist Martin Carthy MBE, Harp & A Monkey, Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew, Iona Lane, Katie Spencer, and more.
A programme of workshops was also available, including building your own cigar box guitar with Howlin’ Mat.
