15 fabulous photos of Fleetwood Day as town stages family fun and heritage event

By Richard Hunt
Published 5th May 2025, 13:39 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 13:55 BST

Fleetwood staged a special family fun event at the weekend to celebrate its heritage and history.

The Fleetwood Day spectacle was held on Sunday, in the Euston Gardens, in front of the Grade II listed North Euston Hotel, designed by notable architect Decimus Burton.

The event was also aimed at bringing the community together and to attract visitors.

There was live music, various games and heritage-related events.

Here are some of the pictures of the event, which followed on from yesterday’s VE Day celebrations in the town,

Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens. Becca Murdoch and Janine Walker from Fleetwood Arts CIC

1. Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens.

Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens. Becca Murdoch and Janine Walker from Fleetwood Arts CIC | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens. The Fleetwood Royalettes morris dancing team

2. Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens.

Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens. The Fleetwood Royalettes morris dancing team | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Fun and activities during Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens

3. Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens

Fun and activities during Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Father and son singers Wal and Dion during Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens

4. Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens

Father and son singers Wal and Dion during Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens | National World Photo: Blackpool; Gazette

A vintage American car attracts attention during Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens

5. Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens

A vintage American car attracts attention during Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens | National World Photo: Blackpo;l Gazette

Fun and games during Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens

6. Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens

Fun and games during Fleetwood Day at Euston Gardens | National World Photo: Backpool Gazette

