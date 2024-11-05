1 . Blackpool RSPCA - Missy

Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed, Missy, is 13 years old and is a sweet, affectionate old lady who is on the lookout for her retirement home. Despite being 13 years old Missy is still full of life and loves nothing more than going for walks down the lane. | Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed, Missy, is 13 years old and is a sweet, affectionate old lady who is on the lookout for her retirement home. Despite being 13 years old Missy is still full of life and loves nothing more than going for walks down the lane. Photo: RSPCA