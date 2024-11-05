This RSPCA branch is a self-funding part of the RSPCA responsible for raising money locally to support animal welfare work
A branch spokesman said: “The animal centre, which can have more than 100 animals onsite at any one time, is located in Stalmine
“We rehabilitate and rehome dogs, cats, rabbits and small animals including rodents and small domestic birds who have all been rescued by the RSPCA Inspectorate.
“While many of us prepare to celebrate Christmas, far too many animals are left abandoned and neglected.
“We’re calling on everyone who believes that no animal should be left to suffer, to join the Christmas Rescue.”
The rehoming process starts by would-be adopters viewing all the available animals via ‘RSPCA Find a Pet’.
1. Blackpool RSPCA - Missy
Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed, Missy, is 13 years old and is a sweet, affectionate old lady who is on the lookout for her retirement home. Despite being 13 years old Missy is still full of life and loves nothing more than going for walks down the lane. | Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed, Missy, is 13 years old and is a sweet, affectionate old lady who is on the lookout for her retirement home. Despite being 13 years old Missy is still full of life and loves nothing more than going for walks down the lane. Photo: RSPCA
2. Blackpool RSPCA - Dolly
French Bulldog crossbreed Dolly, who is three years old,is a sweet energetic girl who arrived at the centre back in September and is now on the lookout for her forever home. Dolly loves everyone she meets and wants all the attention. | RSPCA Photo: RSPCA
3. RSPCA - three little girl rats
Arlene, Dalmar and Sprinkles, all approximnately one year old, have found themselves looking for a new home after their previous owner could no longer care for them. Arlene is the most confident and cheekiest of the trio whilst Dalmar is the quietest. All three are fine being handled although they would benefit from lots of regular handling and socialising in their new home. | RSPCA Photo: RSPCA
4. RSPCA - Levi
Levi, a domestic, a tabby and white shorthair crossbreed cat, whose age is unknown, is a friendly gent who arrived in the RSPCA's care after being found as a stray. Timid at first, it has taken him a while to settle in and put his trust in the staff. With time, patience and some reassurance, he is now a super sweet cat who enjoys lots of fuss. | RSPCA Photo: RSPCA
5. Blackpool RSPCA - Coco
Black French Bulldog, Coco, who is seven year old, has really come out of her shell at the centre and become a really affectionate little dog who has won the hearts of the staff here. She would need adopters who are understanding and can help her thrive and learn that the world isn’t so scary and carry on basic training with her. | RSPCA Photo: RSPCA
6. Blackpool RSPCA - Maverick
This little tricolour guinney pig, Maverick, is looking for a new home after his previous owner could no longer care for him anymore. He has a timid but friendly nature and would benefit from lots of socialisation in his new home. | RSPCA Photo: RSPCA