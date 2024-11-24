Are you a budding entrepreneur? Fancying a challenge and considering a new business venture?
We’ve rounded up 15 hotels and B&Bs on the market which are up for sale right now.
Take a look at our gallery below:
1. The Royal Alexandra Hotel - £900,000
Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4PR | This substantial property is situated in the busy all year round trading location of Albert Road. The lounge bar has recently been refurbished and regularly hosts evening entertainment. | Google
2. The Fossil Tree - £400,000
Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9NS | This award-winning hotel has been awarded UK’s Best Small Hotel in 2024, 2023, 2022 by Trip Advisor. | The Fossil Tree
3. The Shepperton - £160,000
Station Road, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1EU | This ten bedroom hotel is situated in Blackpool’s busy South Shore. | Google
4. The Royal Carlton - £700,000
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BJ | This iconic sea front 40-bedroom licenced hotel is situated on Blackpool’s busy South Shore Promenade, overlooking the Irish Sea. | Google
5. Grampian House - £130,000
Pleasant Street, Blackpool, FY1 2JA | The hotel is in good order throughout but is currently not trading. | Google
6. Manor Grove - £135,000
Leopold Grove, Blackpool, FY1 4LD | The hotel is in lovely order throughout having undergone a recent refurbishment. | Google
