15 Blackpool hotels and B&Bs up for sale in November including award-winning business

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Nov 2024, 16:26 BST

Blackpool has a number of hotels and B&Bs on the market - perfect if you are looking to become your own boss.

Are you a budding entrepreneur? Fancying a challenge and considering a new business venture?

We’ve rounded up 15 hotels and B&Bs on the market which are up for sale right now.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4PR | This substantial property is situated in the busy all year round trading location of Albert Road. The lounge bar has recently been refurbished and regularly hosts evening entertainment.

1. The Royal Alexandra Hotel - £900,000

Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4PR | This substantial property is situated in the busy all year round trading location of Albert Road. The lounge bar has recently been refurbished and regularly hosts evening entertainment. | Google

Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9NS | This award-winning hotel has been awarded UK’s Best Small Hotel in 2024, 2023, 2022 by Trip Advisor.

2. The Fossil Tree - £400,000

Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9NS | This award-winning hotel has been awarded UK’s Best Small Hotel in 2024, 2023, 2022 by Trip Advisor. | The Fossil Tree

Station Road, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1EU | This ten bedroom hotel is situated in Blackpool’s busy South Shore.

3. The Shepperton - £160,000

Station Road, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1EU | This ten bedroom hotel is situated in Blackpool’s busy South Shore. | Google

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BJ | This iconic sea front 40-bedroom licenced hotel is situated on Blackpool’s busy South Shore Promenade, overlooking the Irish Sea.

4. The Royal Carlton - £700,000

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BJ | This iconic sea front 40-bedroom licenced hotel is situated on Blackpool’s busy South Shore Promenade, overlooking the Irish Sea. | Google

Pleasant Street, Blackpool, FY1 2JA | The hotel is in good order throughout but is currently not trading.

5. Grampian House - £130,000

Pleasant Street, Blackpool, FY1 2JA | The hotel is in good order throughout but is currently not trading. | Google

Leopold Grove, Blackpool, FY1 4LD | The hotel is in lovely order throughout having undergone a recent refurbishment.

6. Manor Grove - £135,000

Leopold Grove, Blackpool, FY1 4LD | The hotel is in lovely order throughout having undergone a recent refurbishment. | Google

