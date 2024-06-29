The week has been an opportunity to pay thanks to the work of the men and the women in the Forces and since 2006 it has been a major part of Blackpool’s calendar.

Throughout the past week, and up until tomorrow (Sunday) Blackpool has come together to welcome serving military personnel, veterans and cadets, with a range of activities designed for them and their families, as well as the many people visiting the resort.

Events include:

* The raising of the Armed Forces Day flag above Blackpool Town Hall on Monday June 24. *The Fylde Ex-Service Liaison Committee hosting a service of dedication at the Memorial Arboretum on Thursday June 28. *A range of activities and displays taking place at the Spitfire Visitor Centre. *A morning service and parade at 10.30am on Sunday June 30 within the grounds of Blackpool’s Grade II listed War Memorial.

These stunning pictures here show the stirring event at the Memorial Arboretum’s Glade area yesterday, including civic representatives.

Proud parade of standards: as part of Blackpool Armed Forces week, the Fylde Ex-Service Liaison Committee hosts a service of dedication at the Fylde Memorial Arboretum.

Flying the flag: as part of Blackpool Armed Forces week, the Fylde Ex-Service Liaison Committee hosts a service of dedication at the Fylde Memorial Arboretum.

Paying respects: as part of Blackpool Armed Forces week, the Fylde Ex-Service Liaison Committee hosts a service of dedication at the Fylde Memorial Arboretum.

As part of Blackpool Armed Forces week, the Fylde Ex-Service Liaison Committee hosts a service of dedication at the Fylde Memorial Arboretum.

Proud veterans: As part of Blackpool Armed Forces week, the Fylde Ex-Service Liaison Committee hosts a service of dedication at the Fylde Memorial Arboretum.

A moment's reflection: As part of Blackpool Armed Forces week, the Fylde Ex-Service Liaison Committee hosts a service of dedication at the Fylde Memorial Arboretum.